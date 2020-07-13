Another House of Representatives employee contracts COVID-19; total now at 14

MANILA, Philippines — Another employee of the House of Representatives has been tested positive for the latest coronavirus strain, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales confirmed on Monday.

According to Montales, the newest COVID-19 patient belongs to the House’s security staff. He last went on duty on June 14, but returned to the House complex last June 29 to get his salary.

“Another member of our security staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” Montales said in a statement. “He last went on rotational duty on June 14; on June 29 he went to HRep to draw his salaries. He is presently on home quarantine.”

The latest infection brings the total number of House employees with COVID-19 to 14. Two of the total infected House employees have already succumbed to the disease.

Montales urged all House employees to take extra caution as they face higher risks of contracting the disease, as they interact with more people especially after easing quarantine restrictions.

“We reiterate that we now face higher risk because we interact with more people following the lifting of travel restrictions and the opening of economy. We therefore need to be extra cautious,” he said.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) said that there are now 57,006 confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide — with 1,559 patients dead and 20,371 recovered.

