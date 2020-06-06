Another illegal Chinese clinic raided, ordered shut – NCRPO

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese clinic in Parañaque was raided and padlocked on early Saturday morning after police found the medical facility operating without the necessary permits, according to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Major Gen. Debold Sinas, NCRPO chief, said the raid led to the confiscation of 237 boxes with unidentified Chinese medical items and supplies on the second floor of a building in Barangay Baclaran at 12:10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police conducted the raid based on a report they received that there were illegal activities inside a building that had an ongoing construction.

After receiving the tip, Sinas said his police officers conducted one week of surveillance in the area.

FEATURED STORIES

The Parañaque City Health Office and the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) also confirmed that the clinic did not have permits.

Parañque City Hall shut down the establishment.

A follow-up investigation is being conducted to identify the owners of the clinic, Sinas said

/atm

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ