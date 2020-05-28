Another illegal Covid facility for Chinese shut down in Angeles City

ANOTHER underground medical facility was discovered and closed by joint elements of the National Bureau of Investigation, Food and Drug Administration and the Philippine National Police outside the Clark Freeport Zone on Thursday in Angeles City.

Authorities said two unnamed Chinese were apprehended at the illegal clinic inside a rented house near the Korean Town in Angeles, Pampanga.

Medicines with Chinese characters were confiscated at the makeshift medical facility.

On May 19, a similar raid was conducted at the premises of the Fontana Leisure Park.

The first two Chinese nationals arrested at Fontana were identified as Ling Hu, 45 years old, alleged owner; and pharmacist Seung-Hyun Lee, 38 years old. The two suspects, were, however released by the PNP Regional Office in Camp Olivas with no charges filed against them.

The Chinese nationals did not get approval from the Department of Heath to operate the medical facility at 628 Florida St., Fontana Leisure Park.

The Fontana Development Corporation, had denied any involvement in any illegal activities, saying the villas are now being operated by the Shidaikeji Technology Corporation.

Found in the Chinese facility were medical wastes such as syringes that were not properly discarded.

The state-run Clark Development Corporation (CDC) shut down the Fontana Leisure Park after the disclosure of the underground medical facility.

CDC did not issue a closure order on Shidaikeji.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros called for the immediate deportation and blacklisting of the two Chinese arrested in the makeshift medical facilities.

“We should not allow that we are strict with Filipinos but relaxed with Chinese involved in crimes,” said Hontiveros.

“While we are working hard to protect our people from the virus, these criminals freely roam and pose danger to public health. This blatant disregard of our laws should merit immediate deportation and blacklisting,” according to Hontiveros.