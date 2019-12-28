Another ‘lambanog’ drinker dies, 1 hospitalized in Quezon
LUCENA CITY –– Another drinker of toxic “lambanog” died, while another was hospitalized in Pagbilao town in Quezon province.
A police report early Saturday identified the latest fatality as Berlito Agudo, 63, a resident of Barangay Bukal.
Citing information from the victim’s relatives, the report said Agudo drank lambanog on the afternoon of Dec. 23, and consequently suffered headache, vomiting, breathing difficulty, and loss of vision.
Agudo died around 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 while being taken to the Quezon Medical Center (QMC) in Lucena City. His death was reported to the police station only on Dec. 27.
Medical records show that the victim died due to “acute respiratory failure/methanol toxicity,” the police said.
The police reported that another lambanog drinker, Jomer Noel, 25, was still confined at the QMC due to suspected methanol poisoning after taking the alcoholic drink on Dec. 23.
Noel, a resident of Barangay Añato, also reportedly suffered the same symptoms as those of lambanog victims.
Initial medical findings showed that Noel was a victim of methanol poisoning, police said.
The latest fatality brought the victims of alleged lethal lambanog in Pagbilao to three.
On Friday, police also reported the deaths of a husband and wife from lambanog.
Police are investigating the source of the toxic lambanog in Pagbilao.
Meanwhile, all local police stations in Quezon are inspecting stores for liquor in their respective localities.
All lambanog containers without the stamp of approval from the Food and Drugs Administration were confiscated and eventually disposed of.
