Another Muntinlupa village on lockdown due to Covid surge

MUNTINLUPA City has added a fifth village under a localized lockdown in a bid to avoid further transmissions of Covid-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mayor Jaime Fresnedi signed an executive order putting #229 Compound, Purok 1 in Barangay Bayanan under an extreme localized community quarantine.

The village, home to 38 residents from 10 households, has been locked down since Maundy Thursday at 6 a.m., which will end on April 16 at the same time. As of the statement’s release, there were 14 active cases. In addition, two senior citizens were confined in local hospitals.

“Muntinlupa City Health Office acting chief Dr. Juancho Bunyi said the local government decided to declare a granular lockdown in the area after recording a high attack rate of 368 per 1,000 population and a narrow doubling time of 1.84 days from March 24 to 30, 2021,” the city statement read.

It was also noted that minimum health protocols, such as wearing of face masks and physical distancing, were not strictly followed.

Before the enhanced community quarantine came into effect on Monday, these villages have already been placed under lockdown by the Muntinlupa City government: St. Anthony Street, JPA Subdivision in Barangay Tunasan and Amparo Street in Barangay Poblacion from March 26 to April 10, and Cruzero Street, Villa Carolina 1 in Barangay Tunasan and 124 Purok 1 in Barangay Cupang from March 13 to 28.

As of Saturday, Muntinlupa has reported 7,691 confirmed cases, 1,210 active cases, 6,276 recoveries, and 205 deaths.