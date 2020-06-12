Another nurse is 5th COVID-19 case of Abra

BAGUIO CITY –– A 27-year-old female nurse in Abra has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), making her the fifth case in the province, local officials said on Thursday.

It was not immediately known how the asymptomatic nurse contracted the virus, but she had visited her grandmother at the Dr. Petronilo V. Seares Sr. Memorial Hospital in Bangued town, where the province’s fourth case, also a nurse, works.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is deployed in Licuan-Baay town but resides in Bucloc town. She is currently in isolation in Tumalip village in Licuan-Baay.

Health officials said the fourth confirmed case is now in a stable condition and is no longer showing symptoms of COVID-19.

FEATURED STORIES

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ