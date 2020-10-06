Another person dead in Cebu City fire

CEBU CITY –– Another person died in a fire that hit four houses in Barangay San Antonio in Cebu City on Monday, October 5.

The charred body of 69-year-old Emma Cubillan was found near the stairs of the second floor of the house.

Her husband, Anghelito Cubillan, was brought to the hospital for treatment of the injuries he suffered.

The damage was pegged at P10.92 million.

The fire started from the house of Grace Go, according to FO2 Fulbert Navarro of the Cebu City Fire Department.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

Last Sunday, Dr. Glenda Mayol-Neri, 80, and her househelp Francisca Formentera, 71, died after they failed to go out of a burning house in Sambag I in this city.

ZB

