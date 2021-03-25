Another record 8,779 new Covid cases for PH

IT just keeps getting higher.

After a slight drop in the number of new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the last two days, the country posted another record-high of 8,779 infections in a single day on Thursday, eclipsing the 8,019 tally on Monday and pushing the total to 693,048, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

Of the 693,048 cases, 99,891 are active, bringing the overall hospital capacity to its limit, with intensive care unit beds at 74 percent occupancy, according to the DoH.

Isolation and ward beds are 66 and 52 percent occupied respectively. The use of ventilators is at 51 percent.

Positivity rate is at 16.1 percent or 5,712 of the 35,580 samples tested yielded positive results.

Despite the high active case count, 98.4 percent remain mild, moderate or asymptomatic, while the rest are severe or critical.

Recoveries are at 580,062, including 574 new survivors.

The death toll is at 13,095, including 56 new fatalities.