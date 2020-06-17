Another returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Puerto Princesa

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY –– Another local stranded returnee who arrived here on June 5 tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Palawan to five.

Dr. Dean Palanca, Puerto Princesa City incident commander, in an announcement aired live on Facebook early Wednesday, said the male patient was a close contact of “patient number two.”

The patient remained asymptomatic and is quarantined in a city facility.

Contact tracing was underway to determine the persons who had direct exposure with the new confirmed COVID-19 case, Palanca added.

The group of 276 returnees arrived in Puerto Princesa City on June 5 from Metro Manila aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

The recent development marked the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Palawan to three from the group of returnees since the government eased the community quarantine restrictions that allowed certain individuals to travel back home.

