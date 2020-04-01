Another Rizal mayor has COVID-19, Calabarzon cases over 200

SAN PEDRO CITY –– Another mayor in the Rizal province tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Kathrine Robles, mayor of Baras, had since gone on quarantine, but said her condition was “stable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Facebook post, Robles asked people she may have had close contact with since March 18, to consult the municipal health office as part of the contact tracing.

Aside from Robles, Rizal Governor Rebecca Ynares and Jalajala vice mayor Jolet delos Santos have also caught the virus.

FEATURED STORIES

Delos Santos died on Tuesday. He was the first elected official who perished due to the disease.

Calabarzon cases

As of March 31, the Department of Health recorded 211 people in the Calabarzon region infected with the virus.

Of this number, 24 have died while five have recovered from the illness.

Rizal still has the most number of cases with 70, while Antipolo City, with 23 cases, recorded the highest mortality with six.

Other cases in Rizal were traced to Angono, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Jalajala, Morong, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Taytay, and Teresa.

More deaths

Cavite province has 54 cases traced to Alfonso, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Indang, Maragondon, Mendez, Naic, Noveleta, Rosario, Silang, Tanza, Ternate, and the cities of Bacoor, Cavite, Dasmariñas, and Imus.

Batangas has 28 cases in the cities of Batangas, Lipa, Sto. Tomas, Tanauan, and the towns of Alitagtag, Lemery, Lian, Lobo, Mabini, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, and San Pascual.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Laguna, 50 people were infected in the towns of Alaminos, Bay, Los Baños, Lumban, Majayjay, Nagcarlan, Pila, and Victoria, and in the cities of Biñan, Cabuyao, Calamba, Sta. Rosa, San Pablo, and San Pedro.

San Pedro City mayor Lourdes Cataquiz, in an advisory, said two more COVID-19 patients, locally tagged as patients 9 and 10, had died from pneumonia.

Cataquiz said the city has recorded ten cases, of which three died.

In Quezon, nine people were infected with the virus in Lucena City, Candelaria, Sampaloc, Sariaya, and Tayabas City.

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ