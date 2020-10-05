Another Senate resource person tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Another resource person in the Senate has tested positive for coronavirus disease, Senator Pia Cayetano revealed on Monday.

Cayetano said the resource person yielded a positive result in a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test required for all all resource persons entering the Senate premises.

“As you all know, I have been on the floor defending CREATE for the past two weeks,” she said referring to the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (Create).

“And due to the stringent requirements of our Senate medical team, it was required that all resource persons were entering the Senate premises to take a PCR test. Because of that, it was discovered that one of our resource persons tested positive.”

“And this is somebody that my team and I have been working with for these past two weeks. And so, the Senate medical team has recommended that everyone else take a PCR test again today to ensure that everybody else is negative,” the senator went on.

Cayetano mentioned this in passing when she explained why she had to work from home, instead of physically being present during the session at the Senate.

In March this year, a resource person in the Senate was reported to have tested positive for the virus.

This prompted the Senate to temporarily place the chamber under lockdown.

