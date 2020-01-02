Another stone-throwing incident damages refurbished PNR train

MANILA, Philippines — A refurbished train unit of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) was damaged in another stone-throwing incident in Caloocan on New Year’s Day, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said.

In a statement on Thursday, the DOTr said the front glass windshield of the refurbished Rotem train underwent replacement less than a day after the incident in order to prevent any disruption in service.

The incident is the 15th stone-throwing incident that has been reported since the month of December last year.

“We again call for heightened vigilance from the public, particularly our train-riding commuter, to help us in pinpointing the areas where these misdeeds happen, and to immediately report them,” the DOTr said.

The DOTr, together with the PNR, said it is “seriously monitoring” the incidents and “have closely coordinated with law enforcement authorities and (local government units) to apprehend those who will be caught in the act, and also undertake necessary measures to put a complete stop to these destructive and dangerous activities.”

The DOTr and the PNR then assured that it would “exhaust all means necessary to protect our valuable equipment, and ensure the safety of our commuter.”