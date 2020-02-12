Another suspected case of coronavirus listed in Zambales

IBA, Zambales—Another suspected case of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) has been recorded in the province on Wednesday (Feb. 12).
The regional office of the Department of Health (DOH) showed that as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the province already has 10 cases of suspected COVID-19 cases.
No other details were provided by the DOH about the new case suspect and those being investigated or monitored for infection.
The 38-year-old woman, who volunteered for quarantine at a hospital here, had been found uninfected in initial test results.
FEATURED STORIES
The woman, considered as the first case suspect in the province, had told health officials she was on the same flight as the Chinese couple, who had been the first two confirmed cases of infection in the Philippines.
The provincial health office, though, has yet to release results of confirmatory tests done on the woman.
Edited by TSB
For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.