Another suspected COVID-19 patient in Palawan dies

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—Another suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient died in this city on Wednesday.

Geraldine Perez, health education and promotion officer of the Department of Health (DOH) Center for Health Development (CHD) in Mimaropa, said that the 59-year-old man was already swabbed on Sunday, pending test result.

The patient was admitted to the Adventist Hospital Palawan (AHP) and was a candidate for intubation upon his admission.

His remains were already endorsed for cremation.

The province was still waiting for the man’s test result, together with three others, to confirm if their deaths were COVID-19-related

