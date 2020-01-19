Another Taal evacuee dies

MANILA, Philippines — Another evacuee from Batangas province died as the Taal Volcano still threatens to expel an explosive eruption.

Agoncillo Mayor Daniel Reyes, in an interview with Radyo Inquirer, identified the 70-year-old evacuee as Benny Mendoza, who died in the custody of a relative in Alfonso, Cavite on Saturday.

The cause of death has not been confirmed as of posting time.

In recent days, some evacuees have also died while in evacuation centers due to cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, other survivors in evacuation sites have also started to catch cough and colds after the Taal Volcano began releasing large clouds of ash last Sunday, according to Reyes.

Agoncillo town is within the 14-kilometer radius danger zone from the Taal Volcano.

Reyes then appealed to his constituents to stay away from their residences until the situation in the province subsides.

He also appealed to relatives of victims of the Taal Volcano’s eruption to provide temporary refuge for their relatives.

