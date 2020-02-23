Another Wuhan doctor dies from coronavirus

BEIJING – A female doctor at a Wuhan hospital that receives patients infected with the coronavirus died from the virus on Sunday (Feb 23), according to the hospital.

Dr Xia Sisi, 29, a gastroenterology physician, became infected while working at the Union Jiangbei Hospital of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was hospitalized on Jan 19 and later transferred to Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University on Feb 7 after her condition worsened.

She died on Sunday morning despite doctors’ all-out efforts to save her life.

FEATURED STORIES

The Union Jiangbei Hospital mourned the death of Dr Xia and expressed condolences for her family.

Chinese health authorities have required local health agencies to promptly apply for the honor of martyr for deceased medical staff, comfort the families of the deceased and help solve their difficulties. Xinhua

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ