Another Zamboanga City jail inmate with COVID-19 is 10th case in city

ZAMBOANGA CITY –– Another inmate at the city jail here has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sheila Belen Covarrubias, Zamboanga city information officer, said the 57-year-old man was admitted at the Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC) on April 26, and diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia with congestive heart failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is the 10th COVID-19 case in the city, and the second inmate at the Zamboanga City Reformatory Center to have contracted the disease.

Upon admission on April 26, swabbing was administered. The result from Southern Philippines Medical Center came out Wednesday night.

FEATURED STORIES

The patient is confined at ZCMC, bringing to three the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases admitted there.

The first COVID-19-infected inmate died on April 20, before test results were known.

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ