AnPac Bio-Medical Science Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement with Easy Hundred Inc.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection and entering into the operation of a business-to-business e-commerce food platform focused on the sale of Asian sourced food products, announced that on March 31, 2023, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Easy Hundred Inc. (“Easy Hundred”), a U.S.-based e-commerce company in the foodservice industry, through which the Company will acquire certain fixed assets of Easy Hundred and Easy Hundred’s intellectual property relating to ez100, 2Supply and 100WAY. The intellectual property includes a full set of e-commerce platform source codes, covering websites, apps, and management systems.

ez100 is a U.S. restaurant supply e-commerce platform that provides takeout disposables, dry goods, sauces, janitorial supplies, system accessories, dinnerware, equipment, and customizable supplies for restaurant use. 2Supply is an online marketplace for restaurant suppliers and operators to better manage their sales and purchases. 100WAY concentrates on restaurant reviews and discounts, offering effective marketing approaches for restaurants to connect with their customers, which not only improves customer stickiness but also brings more brand benefits in the long term. 100WAY cooperates with select restaurants and offers 100WAY PASS for customers to enjoy a completely new method of obtaining food discounts with ease.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase the intellectual property relating to ez100, 2Supply and 100WAY and certain fixed assets for the consideration of $8,149,595, payable in the form of $730,000 in cash and 17,665,702 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The initial closing of the transaction took place on March 31, 2023.

This transaction is a critical step of the Company’s business strategy of entering into the U.S. food market by optimizing the industry supply chain and will supplement recently acquired Fresh2 Ecommerce Inc.’s business-to-business e-commerce platform focused on connecting Asian food suppliers and supermarkets in the U.S.

Mr. Haohan Xu, the Co-CEO of the Company, commented, “Easy Hundred has some significant shareholders, such as the well-known technology company Menusifu, and has received investments from Amino Capital, Himalaya A Fund III LP, and other institutional investors in the past. The acquisition of Easy Hundred’s assets is a strategic initiative to accelerate our business growth in the U.S. food market. Easy Hundred’s one-stop restaurant supplies wholesale platform ez100, online marketplace 2Supply, and restaurant reviews and discounts app 100WAY will provide us with a strong foundation for our business development and expansion in the U.S.”

About AnPac Bio–Medical Science Co., Ltd.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 155 issued patents as of June 30, 2022. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. The Company is enterring the business-to-business e-commerce food business with the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary Fresh2 Technology Inc and the acquisition of Fresh2 Ecommerce Inc.

