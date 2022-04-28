Antelope Enterprise Schedules Second Half and Fiscal Year End 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 5:00 am (Pacific) / 8:00 am (Eastern) / 8:00 pm (Beijing / Hong Kong)

JINJIANG, China, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise” or the “Company”), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, and which also engages in business management and consulting services, today announced that it will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Monday, May 2, 2022, to discuss its second half and full year financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The Second Half and Fiscal Year End 2021 Earnings Press Release will be available prior to the Company’s Earnings Call on the Investor Relations page of Antelope Enterprise’s website at: https://aehltd.com//Press-Releases.html.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: 1-877-275-8968. International callers should dial 1-509-844-0154. In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number 3697077.

If you are unable to participate in the call at this time, a replay will be available for 14 days starting on May 2, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056, international callers dial 1-404-537-3406, using the Conference ID number 3697077.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company’s ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. Antelope Enterprise’s products, sold under the “Hengda” or “HD”, are available in over 2,000 style, color and size combinations and are distributed through a network of exclusive distributors as well as directly to large property developers. The Company also engages in business management, information system consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming in China. For more information, please visit http://www.aehltd.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antelope-enterprise-schedules-second-half-and-fiscal-year-end-2021-earnings-conference-call-301535312.html