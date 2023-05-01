Antelope Enterprise Schedules Second Half and Fiscal Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 5:00 am (Pacific) / 8:00 am (Eastern) / 8:00 pm (Beijing / Hong Kong)

CHENGDU, China, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise”, “AEHL” or the “Company”), which operates KylinCloud, a leading livestreaming ecommerce platform in China with access to 300,000+ hosts and influencers, today announced that it will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to discuss its second half and full year financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The Second Half and Fiscal Year End 2022 Earnings Press Release will be available prior to the Company’s Earnings Call on the Investor Relations page of Antelope Enterprise’s website at: http://www.aehl-kylin.com/h-col-105.html.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: 1-877-270-2148; international callers should dial 1-412-902-6510. In order to join the call, you will be required to provide the topic ‘Antelope Enterprise’ to enter the conference call.

If you are unable to participate in the call at this time, a replay will be available for 14 days starting on May 2, 2023, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial 1-877-344-7529, and international callers can dial 1-412-317-0088, using the Conference ID number 5861605.

