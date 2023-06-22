Anthem Biosciences Partners with Veeva to Drive Quality Excellence

Leading CDMO streamlining quality management to accelerate the availability of new medicines

NEW DELHI, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that fast-growing contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Anthem Biosciences has selected Veeva Vault Quality Suite as the digital foundation to drive quality excellence across its research and manufacturing facilities. With Vault Quality Suite, Anthem Biosciences will have connected systems that can simplify quality, content, and training management

“Veeva was the only solution to bring together quality content, data, and processes to support all of our manufacturing operations,” said Ravi Kalla, Anthem Biosciences chief information officer. “Veeva Vault Quality Suite will help us deliver real-time visibility to clients, increase operational efficiency, and achieve GxP compliance.”

Anthem Biosciences is a contract research and innovation service provider (CRISP) with a capacity for over 1000 researchers for the manufacture of novel commercial drugs. Anthem is adopting Veeva Vault QMS, Vault QualityDocs, and Vault Training for greater visibility and insights into operational efficiency across its biological- and chemistry-based products and services. Using applications on a single platform will enable easier collaboration with stakeholders while delivering transparency to Anthem’s customers, auditors, and regulatory agencies.

“We’re excited to partner with Anthem Biosciences and support their digital quality transformation,” said Varadarjan Srinivasan, general manager, Veeva Vault Quality India. “Veeva Vault Quality Suite will deliver a connected quality foundation to streamline processes and speed time to market for potentially life-changing medicines.”

The Veeva Vault Quality Suite includes Veeva Vault QualityDocs, Veeva Vault QMS, Veeva Vault Training, Veeva Vault Validation Management, Veeva Vault LIMS, and Veeva LearnGxP to automate and harmonize quality processes globally.

