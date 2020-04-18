Anthony, Flynn declare for NBA draft

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina: University of North Carolina (UNC) freshman point guard Cole Anthony is entering the NBA draft.

Anthony announced his decision on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

He had been considered a likely one-and-done player and a high first-round draft prospect before his arrival in Chapel Hill, though he said last month he was delaying any draft announcements while looking to find ways to help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

‘’While no one truly knows what the next few months will look like,’’ Anthony said in a statement Friday, ‘’I’m ready for whatever God has in store.’’

The 6-foot-3 Anthony — son of former University of Nevada, Las Vegas and NBA player Greg Anthony — averaged a team-high 18.5 points, starting with 34 points against Notre Dame to set an Atlantic Coast Conference record for points by a freshman in his debut. But the Tar Heels (14-19) suffered the first losing season in head coach Roy Williams’ Hall of Fame career.

Anthony missed 11 games due to arthroscopic knee surgery, sparking some to question whether he and other top draft prospects should shut it down or return from injury. But Anthony remained adamant he would return, and then did for the final 13 games.

Anthony was the only UNC player capable of reliably creating his own shot, though the Tar Heels had trouble at times blending Anthony’s ball-dominant style with an inside-first approach that led to a pair of wins immediately before his return.

Meanwhile, Guard Malachi Flynn, a consensus All-American and the Mountain West Conference (MWC) Player of the Year, will forgo his senior season at San Diego State University (SDSU) and enter the NBA draft.

Flynn became the most decorated player in Aztecs history in his one season at SDSU after transferring from Washington State and sitting out a year. He led SDSU to a 30-2 record, the regular-season MWC title and a No. 6 ranking.