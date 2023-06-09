Anti-Aging and Reproductive Medical Giants Gathered in Hong Kong Dragon’s Medical Led Chinese Medical Development

HONG KONG, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dragon’s Medical successfully held its Advance Medical Technology Press Conference 2023 at W Hong Kong today, signing strategic partnership agreements with various medical groups from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, deepening their long-term strategic partnership. At the event, Dragon’s Medical announced the launch of their new brand, introduced their unique brand’s philosophy and demonstrated some practical showcases.

On the same day, Dragon’s Medical also held two evidence-based one-on-one consultation sessions in the afternoon, including the “One-on-One Consultation on Anti-Aging Regenerative Medicine, led by anti-aging expert Professor Zhong Yi-Cheng and the “One-on-One Consultation on Precision Reproductive Medicine” hosted by Medical Doctor Wang Rui-sheng, Vice Superintendent of Taipei Reproductive Medicine Center (TFC).

One-stop Medical Service Platform Brings Together Global Medical Talents and Technologies

In this leading medical technology press conference, Dragon’s Medical invited pioneers across all medical fields to share the latest cutting-edge medical technologies, which included the following:

Medical Doctor Wang Rui -sheng , the Vice Superintendent of Taipei Fertility Center, shared in-person the topic “How to leverage precision medicine to increase the rate of fertilisation”, sharing with patients how to effectively achieve successful pregnancy. The Aurora Fashion Clinic performed a youth-revitalising miracle with their facial fascia resetting anti-aging technology. They also touched on the amazing applications of cells and extracellular vesicles, unleashing new possibilities in medicine. Widely known as the “Father of Bone Densitometry” in Taiwan , Professor Qian Ben -we n s howcased the state-of-the-art technology in natural and regenerative medicine. Attendees were mesmerised by his speeches and demonstrations, while gaining a more in depth understanding of the power of top Chinese medical technologies.

“We are proud to introduce our latest anti-ageing regenerative medicine and precision reproductive medical technology to the media and the public. Dragon’s Medical will continue to source globally for more advanced and new medical technologies, and provide high-quality one-stop medical services and experiences for Chinese people in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and other countries around the world.

Whether it is in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, or Singapore, almost all Chinese are facing the challenges of declining birth rate and ageing population. With China’s birth rate hitting its lowest in 2021 and the increasing average life expectancy, it is possible for China to face labour shortage and economic slowdown in the near future. In view of this, Dragon’s Medical launched two key services, precision reproductive medicine and anti-ageing reactivation medicine, to alleviate the plight of low birth rate and ageing population faced by Chinese people worldwide.

Dragon’s Medical wishes not only to provide high-quality one-stop medical services to Chinese around the world, but also to promote top-notch Chinese medical technology to the world,” said Patricia Lo, the CEO of Dragon’s Medical.

TFC’s Professional Team Further Expands into Greater China’s Reproductive Medical Market

Dragon’s Medical kickstarted an in depth partnership with Taipei Fertility Center.

TFC nets reproductive medicine specialists who are chief-level doctors and industry experts with an average of over 20 years of experience. Together, they create Taiwan’s only fertility clinic that has been awarded the Symbol of National Quality (SNQ) to offer high-quality and patient-oriented fertility services.

Located in the centre of Xinyi District in Taipei, TFC is equipped with a high-standard laboratory setup, 24 hours duo power backup, and an app-based registration system that prioritises patient privacy. Being an internationally renowned fertility centre, TFC has created an easier and smoother journey to parenthood for many couples, marking a milestone in Taiwan’s reproductive medicine field.

Medical Doctor Wang Rui-sheng, Vice Superintendent at TFC said, “With the advancement and popularisation of IVF babies technology, infertility can now be cured. Women’s Fertility and pregnancy are no longer limited by age. We hope that the partnership between TFC and Dragon’s Medical can connect global Chinese. With the strongest team, we wish to help people to realise their dream of having babies, and let the legacy of life to live on.”

Aurora Fashion Clinic – A New force in Anti-aging Regenerative Medicine

Dragon’s Medical collaborated with Aurora Fashion Clinic Group, fostering the development of anti-aging regenerative medicine. Led by Professor. Zhong Yi-cheng , also known as “Asia Chest King”, the outstanding team integrated technologies from the University of Cambridge and Japanese research institutions, serving over 10,000 clients from China, Southeast Asia, and Singapore with their 30+ years of experience. Their services included Aurora’s signature anti-aging program, their latest sleeve gastrectomy medical weight loss program, and anti-aging regenerative medical program, helping clients achieve a rejuvenating effect and boost confidence and beauty.

As a leader in anti-aging and stem cell research, Professor Zhong Yi-cheng said, “We hope every client can receive personalised, safe and reliable medical aesthetics solutions through Dragon’s Medical, allowing them to regain their youth and let their unique beauty shine.”

Dragon’s Medical will continue to strive for innovation and development, providing the latest and the most advanced medical technology and services for the general public, further solidifying its leading role in the Chinese medical world.

Offering One-stop services with Leo International Group

Dragon’s Medical partnered with Leo International, a high-end entertainment service provider, to offer one-stop services. The duo planned to push out private charter and yacht medical travel packages for high net worth clients, creating more customised and unique experiences and travel journeys for them.

About Dragon’s Medical:

Dragon’s Medical is a one-stop advanced medical service platform serving Chinese clients. In partnership with top medical teams from Mainland China, the US, and Taiwan, including TFC, which is led by Professor Tzeng Chii-ruey, the father of “IVF babies” in Taiwan, and Aurora Fashion Clinic Group, led by Professor Zhong Yi-Cheng, the partnership provides comprehensive and all-round services such as pre-pregnancy conditioning, medical green channels, customised accommodation and travel services, and exclusive medical escort services.

