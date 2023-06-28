Anti-Scalping Measures in Place as Tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2024 Australian Tour Go on Sale

The second round of pre-sale tickets for Taylor Swift‘s February 2024 Australian tour dates are on sale today: the Frontier Members pre-sale for Sydney shows went on sale earlier this morning at 10am, while Melbourne tickets will go on sale from 2pm this afternoon. Amid the scramble for fans to secure their spot at one of the five shows, numerous anti-scalping measures have been put in place to try and ensure fairness.

In both NSW and Victoria, ticket resale restrictions will apply, with reselling and/or advertising any ticket for more than 10% above the face value of the ticket prohibited. In Victoria’s case, Premier Dan Andrews has declared Swift’s two Melbourne concerts in February “major events”, in line with the Major Events Act 2009. Breaches of the act may incur penalties ranging from $908 to $109,944 for individuals, and up to $545,220 for companies.

Frontier Touring Has Warned Scalpers of Ticket Resale Rules for Swift’s Australian Shows

Victoria and NSW are helping us take steps to combat scalpers with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets! These rules are in place to help keep tickets in the hands of fans ? Scalpers be warned: If you break them, we’ll have to take your tickets away! pic.twitter.com/b1Itl41wpD — Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring) June 27, 2023

As the Sydney Morning Herald reports, NSW Premier Chris Minns has promised to crack down on scalpers looking to resell tickets to Swift’s Australian shows at exorbitant mark-ups. Minister for Fair Trading Anoulack Chanthivong said the government’s consumer protection agency, Fair Trading, were watching online sales platforms (like eBay and Gumtree) to identify tickets being sold for more than 10 percent above their face value.

Swift will play two shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground before three dates at Accor Stadium in Sydney, joined by special guest Sabrina Carpenter. It will mark Swift’s first Australian shows since 2018. An American Express pre-sale for VIP package tickets for the tour began earlier this week on Monday. After today’s Frontier pre-sale closes, fans will have one more chance to secure tickets: the general on-sale this Friday, 30th June. Find all ticketing details here.

Numerous outlets reported that some 800,000 people had joined the Frontier pre-sale queue for ticket to Swift’s shows this morning by 8.30am. Each of Swift’s three Sydney shows will hold a capacity of roughly 250,000 people, while both Melbourne shows will have a capacity of 200,000.

At 11:30am, Ticketek said in a statement on social media that tickets were still available. “The Ticketek site is working, and thousands of fans have successfully purchased tickets,” the statement read. “Tickets are still available, with some prices categories close to selling out.

“Once you’re escorted through to the ticket selection page, we recommend trying other price categories if tickets become unavailable. Please stay on the page and don’t refresh your browser. The page refreshes itself frequently to let more fans through to purchase.”

Earlier this week, Frontier Touring CEO Dion Brant said his team had been “working tirelessly” with Ticketek to “ensure the smoothest process possible” for those buying tickets to Swift’s tour dates, but acknowledged “historically unprecedented” demand.

“We’re asking fans to stay calm and be kind to each other. Be prepared, read our presale tips and whatever you do – don’t refresh your browser,” Brant added. “If you can’t get tickets during the presale don’t panic, there will be another opportunity at Friday’s on sale.”

The ticket-buying process for the North American leg of Swift’s Eras tour was marked by controversy, when users experienced significant service failures, delays, and other issues while attempting to purchase tickets for the shows on Ticketmaster.

Taylor Swift Eras 2024 Australian Tour

with special guest Sabrina Carpenter

Friday, 16th + Saturday, 17th February – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Friday, 23rd + Saturday, 24th + Sunday, 25th February – Accor Stadium, Sydney

