Anti-terror bill gets final Senate nod; 2 senators vote against measure

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate on Wednesday approved on third and final reading an act seen to toughen up the country’s anti-terrorism policies.

Voting 19-2, senators approved Senate Bill 1083 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 seeking to amend the Human Security Act of 2007.

Opposition Senators Risa Hontiveros and Franchise Pangilinan, however, voted against the measure.

Under the measure, there are provisions introduced on penalizing those who will propose, incite, conspire, participate in the planning, training, preparation, and facilitation of a terrorist act; as well as those who will provide material support to terrorists, and recruit members in a terrorist organization.

The bill also seeks the establishment of Philippine jurisdiction over Filipino nationals who may join and fight with terrorist organizations outside the Philippines and ensure that foreign terrorists do not use the country as a transit point and as a safe haven to plan and train new recruits for terrorist attacks in other countries.

“We recognize the hours of readings, research, and interviews that went in the crafting, sponsorship, and final defense of the measure,” Pangilinan said in explaining his “no” vote.

“However, the amendments to the Human Security Act right before us will, among others, allow law enforcers or military personnel to place individuals and organizations under surveillance; compel telcos to divulge their calls and messages; arrest these people without warrant, and detain them for an extended period up to 14 days,” he added.

Pangilinan also noted that the measure would allow “regional trial courts to outlaw an organization as a terrorist at the requests of even foreign and supra-national jurisdictions.”

“It likewise removes the compensation for persons wrongfully detained,” he said.

“At a time when legitimate critics and democratic dissent are being silenced, the Human Security Act could be likened to a certain extent the anti-subversion law during martial law, and may be used against opposition senators,” he added.

