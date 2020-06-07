Anti-terrorism bill not meant for dissenters – Panelo

The anti-terrorism bill is not intended for dissenters, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said on Sunday as he lamented that critics “demonized” the proposed law.

“They foist the bogey that the contemplated law was crafted for no other purpose than to zip the lips of critics and human rights activists, and to intimidate them into sepulchral silence by the specter of a prolonged detention,” he said. “Not only is such advocacy a falsehood, it is cerebrally challenged.”

He denied allegations that the bill broadened the term terrorism.

“Critics also argue that the bill is intended against the dissenters. Absolutely false. The proposed act specifically states that terrorism, as penalized thereby, does not include dissent. Neither is advocacy covered. Nor is protest. Industrial or mass action like stoppage of work, and other similar exercises of civil and political rights, like rally or demonstration, not intended to cause death or serious physical harm to a person, or endanger a person’s life, or create a serious risk to public safety, do not fall within the ambit of the anti-terrorism act,” he said.

Under the measure, suspects can be detained for 14 days without an arrest warrant and a 10-day extension is allowed.

“Warrantless arrests are allowed by law and instances where the same may be effected are laid down in Rule 113 of the Rules of Court. The extended detention is necessary by reason of the potential grave risk that a suspected terrorist is freed immediately prior to his being judicially charged. He could immediately join his fellow terrorists and execute their terror attacks or alert them of the impending moves of the government forces to neutralize them,” Panelo said.

He added that under the bill, law enforcers have to secure an order from the Court of Appeals before they can “wiretap, overhear and listen to, intercept, screen, read, surveil, record or collect’ any private communication or conversation by the suspected terrorist.”

Any information or evidence obtained through unauthorized surveillance or wiretapping will be inadmissible in court or in administrative proceedings, he said.