Antique Rep. Loren Legarda first to file CoC for senator

ANTIQUE Rep. Loren Legarda was the first to file her certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Friday for senator in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

She said that laws she helped craft and pass in her previous terms as a senator have been used for the country's pandemic response against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“I believe that my vast experience as a former majority leader and a senator for three terms, I have been able to craft the laws that are helping the people right now, and there is much more that I can give the people, especially in this pandemic,” she said.

Legarda also added that the country needs leaders who can respond, not only to the health needs of the people but also with livelihood recovery and education continuity.

“Ang lider na kailangan natin sa panahon ng pandemya ay malawak ang karanasan, hindi lang sa paggawa ng mahahalagang batas ayon sa pandemic recovery kung hindi na rin 'yong marunong tumugon sa pangagailangan ng kalusugan, pangkabuhayan, at edukasyon (The leader that we need in the time of the pandemic is that who have a vast experience, not only in creating laws, but someone who can responds to the needs of the people in terms of health, livelihood, and education),” she said.

The filing of CoCs is being held at Sofitel Manila in Pasay City, from October 1-8.