“Antoinette Jadaone gets engaged to longtime partner Dan Villegas”

Filmmakers Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas are finally engaged nine years since they first met each other.

Talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment, which manages Antoinette, shared photos of the couple — including one where the director can be seen showing off her ring.

Based on the backdrop of the photos shared by Cornerstone Entertainment, Dan asked for Antoinette’s hand in marriage somewhere in Europe.

Just recently, the couple attended the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.

Antoinette Jadaone is best known for directing the films That Thing Called Tadhana and Alone/Together as well as the teleseryes On The Wings of Love and Till I Met You.

She is also set to helm the upcoming series of James Reid and MOMOLAND member Nancy McDonie called The Soulmate Project.

Meanwhile, Dan Villegas also directed numerous films in the past including The Breakup Playlist, Always Be My Maybe, and Exes Baggage.

In an interview with the Inquirer, the rom-com directors revealed that they first met during the gala night of Antoinette’s Six Degrees of Separation from Lilia Cuntapay.

The couple also co-own a film production outfit called Project 8 Corner San Joaquin Projects.