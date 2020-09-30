“Antoinette Jadaone’s ‘Fan Girl’ film to premier at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival”

Antoinette Jadaone’s new movie is the only Filipino film in the festival’s new Tokyo Premiere 2020 section.

Antoinette Jadaone’s Fan Girl movie will have its world premiere at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) on October 31.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, the movie was chosen for the festival’s new Tokyo Premiere 2020 section. It is the only Filipino movie in the lineup and will be vying for the Audience Award together with 31 other movies included in the section.

The movie stars Paolo Avelino who and rising star Charlie Dizon.

On Tuesday, September 29, Charlie took to social media to celebrate the inclusion of the movie in the film festival.

According to the Kapamilya star, the movie left a massive mark on her acting career.

“Sobrang nagmarka sakin ang Fan Girl not only because first major film ko, but also because of the experience. Sobrang dami ko pong natutunan while we were doing the film. Ito na ata yung pinakanahirapan ako dahil hindi lang sya emotionally challenging, physically and psychologically din. Pero sobrang worth it lahat ng experience,” she said.

Charlie also shared how she auditioned for the role. She said that destiny paved the way for her to audition for the role.

“Noong una, wala po akong idea na may project na Fan Girl at matagal na silang naghahanap for the role. Sobrang biglaan po yung audition and I remember holiday nun kaya muntik na talagang di ako makapag-audition. I had no idea about the story but I went because I knew na si Direk Tonet yung director,” she shared.

“During the audition, pagpasok ko pa lang, sabi agad, pakibura lahat ng make-up. So dun pa lang kinabahan na talaga ako. Syempre nahiya ako sa no make-up face look dahil first time ko mag-audition nang ganun. And then after I said my lines, tawang-tawa ako sa harap nila sa sobrang awkward at hiya. But thank you Direk Tonet and to the whole team behind Fan Girl for the trust,” Charlie remarked.