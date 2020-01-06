ANZ Stadium Set To Play Host To A Huge Bushfire Benefit Concert ‘Fire Fight Australia’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 7, 2020

Major Aussie concert promoters TEG Dainty and TEG Live have announced ‘Fire Fight Australia‘, a massive benefit concert for bushfire relief set to happen in mid-February at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

“This national initiative will raise money for relief from the bushfires that continue to devastate communities and challenge emergency services in rural and regional Australia,” TEG said in a statement.

“This is a major musical event which will see globally renowned artists from Australia and around the world come together to perform and show solidarity with people whose lives have been disrupted by the bushfires.”

‘Fire Fight Australia’ is just one of many bushfire benefit gigs that have been planned over the next few weeks, with everyone from Camp Cope to Regurgitator to even the original Wiggles lineup planning some sort of benefit gig.

Other artists have also donated their money, like Flume, Kylie Minogue and P!nk – who donated $500,000 directly to fire services around the country.

Check out all the details for ‘Fire Fight Australia’, and ways you can donate, below.

Stay tuned for the lineup soon.

Fire Fight Australia 2020

Sunday, 16th February

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

–

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.