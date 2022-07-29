ANZ’s Chief Technology Officer to Deliver International Keynote at Future of Financial Services ASEAN

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FST Media’s Future of Financial Services ASEAN will play host to a myriad of leading financial services technologists, including ANZ’s Chief Technology Officer, Tim Hogarth.



Tim Hogarth, Chief Technology Officer, ANZ

This exciting new event is to be held at Suntec Singapore on 16 August 2022, with leaders from across the financial services landscape sharing their insights into how digital, data and technology are driving the industry forward.

In order to ensure the industry can gain maximum benefit, event organisers FST Media have decided to make the event free to attend for anyone working within financial services from across the region.

Tim Hogarth joins the event to share his insights into how ANZ is leveraging cloud, data and automation to drive new product offerings like it’s ANZ Plus app.

Hogarth joins industry leaders from DBS Bank, Standard Chartered, Vietcombank, Generali Insurance, Singlife with Aviva and more to form one of the most impressive speaker line ups seen in the region since pre-covid safety measures.

