Aon Further Accelerates Aon United Strategy in Response to Urgent Client Demand for More Integrated Risk and Human Capital Capabilities

Latest step in decade-plus strategy builds on momentum generated by moving to single leadership team, single brand, single P&L

Further accelerates Aon United strategy by putting key categories of client need at center of innovation strategy

Reflects growing client demand for more integrated solutions to top priorities like climate change and workforce resilience

Aon’s Andy Marcell named CEO of Risk Capital overseeing Commercial Risk, Reinsurance and advanced risk analytics capabilities

named CEO of Risk Capital overseeing Commercial Risk, Reinsurance and advanced risk analytics capabilities Aon’s Lambros Lambrou named CEO of Human Capital with responsibility for newly integrated Health, Wealth and Talent solutions

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, is further accelerating the momentum of its Aon United strategy by aligning its content and creation capabilities around two primary categories of client need: Risk Capital and Human Capital.

Effective immediately, Andy Marcell has been named CEO of Risk Capital (Commercial Risk and Reinsurance) and Lambros Lambrou has been named CEO of Human Capital (Health, Wealth and Talent), with both leaders continuing to report to Aon’s President, Eric Andersen.

“Our firm is continuously evolving to better serve clients, and this announcement is further proof of the progress we’ve made on our Aon United journey,” said Aon’s CEO, Greg Case. “Lambros and Andy are exceptional leaders who always put the client at the center of our approach and work across the firm to deliver the best Aon has to offer. Our ability to rotate them into broader, more integrated leadership roles will create exciting new opportunities for colleagues and unlock new forms of value for clients.”

Marcell takes on responsibility for the firm’s unified Risk Capital capabilities as Aon expands the application of traditional reinsurance solutions to its corporate client base and increases investment in the predictive data modeling required to address fast-growing areas of client need like climate change, intellectual property, cyber terrorism and supply chain interruption.

“Andy is a proven performer who has reinforced Aon’s leadership position in the reinsurance space, while also pioneering the application of reinsurance risk management strategies to our commercial client base,” Andersen said. “This move is intended to build on that momentum and bring together a unified risk analytics team to create new market capacity for long-tail risks like climate and cyber.”

Marcell will also oversee the creation of an advanced risk analytics team that pulls together data scientists and technologists from across Commercial Risk and Reinsurance Solutions to accelerate the delivery of new solutions.

Marcell said, “I’m excited by the immediate value and future potential of our combined Risk Capital team. We’re dealing with a new era of volatility and clients are looking to us to help them make better decisions that protect and grow their business. Integrated oversight of our Commercial Risk and Reinsurance Solution Lines will further strengthen our data and analytics capabilities and help us innovate faster to create enhanced solutions for our clients.”

Lambrou takes on responsibility for the firm’s combined Human Capital capabilities as Aon looks to further capitalize on the post-pandemic demand for innovation at the intersection of traditional employee health and wealth benefits, the connections between employee wellbeing and productivity, and growing demand to connect these topics to enterprise risk management.

“Lambros brings a track record of innovation, and a unique combination of highly relevant risk experience and people leadership skills to his new role,” Andersen said. “Putting Lambros in this role further expands the definition of ‘core’ business at Aon and sends an important signal to our colleagues, and the marketplace, about Aon’s rapidly evolving human capital capabilities and how we intend to connect and grow our portfolio.”

Lambrou will work with existing global leaders across Aon’s Health, Wealth and Talent (formerly HCS) teams to strengthen the connection between the firm’s Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities, further expand the application of analytics and risk modeling to people-related solutions and advance the development of new offerings that help define the future of work.

Lambrou said, “Leading organizations know that their people are their greatest asset. In a world of increasing complexity, volatility and interconnectivity, those organizations are prioritizing the alignment, retention and productivity of their people and looking for partners that can help them make better decisions about their most important assets. We are already a leader across Health, Wealth and Talent solutions, and I’m confident we can build on that momentum as we further increase collaboration across our firm to deliver more integrated human capital solutions.”

Lambrou and Marcell take on their new responsibilities with immediate effect and will continue to serve in their existing roles until they identify replacements in this new structure. Aon will continue to report performance across its Commercial Risk, Reinsurance, Health and Wealth Solution Lines.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Media Contact

Nadine Youssef

mediainquiries@aon.com

Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114

International: +1 312 381 3024