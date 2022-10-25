Aon Names William Pembroke as Head of Thailandimage-1.jpeg

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 25 October 2022 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has named William Pembroke as chief executive officer of Aon Thailand, effective today.

Pembroke will be based in Bangkok and report to Owen Belman, chief executive officer of Asia at Aon. He brings 18 years of experience in providing risk management advice to large multinational organisations in the energy, construction, power and infrastructure sectors. Pembroke joined Aon in 2014 and joined Aon Thailand in July 2021 to grow the specialty broking business in the country.

Commenting on the promotion, Belman said, “I am pleased to announce William as chief executive officer for Thailand. In his eight years with Aon, he has demonstrated strong leadership capabilities and has extensive experience in providing our clients with insights and solutions to make better business decisions. We are excited to tap into his strong track record of developing and executing complex placement strategies and claims management to further help our clients.”

Pembroke has held several leadership positions at Aon, including director of Specialty and Risk Management for Aon Thailand, regional director for Aon in the Middle East, and director of Aon’s Global Broking Centre, Energy, in London. Prior to joining the firm, he spent 10 years working for international investment banks before embarking on his insurance industry career in 2003 by joining Marsh McLennan’s UK Energy Specialty Practice and subsequently in the UAE, followed by senior roles at Price Forbes and Partners.

“I am excited to lead the diverse and experienced Thailand team and look forward to growing Aon’s presence and collaboration with clients in the country,” said Pembroke. “We have a significant opportunity to leverage Aon’s global expertise and state-of-the-art analytics and deliver insights and advice to our clients that will help them navigate the region’s rapidly changing and interconnected challenges.”.

Andrew Bentley, who had been leading Aon Thailand over the past 31 years, will move to a senior consultant role.

