AOTAVERSE is Now in Malaysia: Local Celebrities include Sheila, Chen Bingyu, Jane Chuck and Others Show Love to This NFT

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the popular NFT GameFi project AOTAVERSE officially landed in Malaysia. AOTAVERSE is powered by Asia-based 3D modelling studio, Orienta Lab.

AOTAVERSE NFTs will officially be available to all Mekaverse holders on 16th February 2022 at 6 AM. Its whitelist pre-sale will begin later on the same day at 10:30 AM while its public sale will take place on 17th February at 11 PM.

Shila Amzah, a well-known Malaysian singer, Chan Peng Soon, a badminton player, and celebrities such as Jane Chuck, Amber Chia, Danny One, etc. have all supported the AOTAVERSE NFTs and posted them on their Instagram. And at the same time, the AOTAVERSE promotion video can be seen on the huge digital billboard outside Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Previously, AOTAVERSE has also been on billboards in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan, receives support from many local celebrities. Raymond Lam, Charlene Choi, Gillian Chung, Charmaine Sheh, etc. have all displayed their own AOTA NFTs on social media.

According to the official Twitter of AOTAVERSE, a whitelist giveaway event is being held. Anyone can participate by taking a photo of their billboard at Pavilion KL, details can be found on their official Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, please visit https://aotaverse.io

About Orienta Lab Limited