Apayao COVID-19 watch: Frontliner negative for virus in 2nd test

BAGUIO CITY — A pregnant healthcare worker who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be discharged from hospital after her second test yielded a negative result, according to an alert from the Philippine Information Agency.
The 28-year-old frontliner from the municipality of Conner has been confined since June 1 at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center.
Meantime, Apayao’s capital town of Kabugao has been placed under a partial lockdown by Mayor Bensmar Ligwang through Executive Order No. 12 to control the movement of people to and from Conner.
Ligwang has also launched a contact tracing process.
GSG
