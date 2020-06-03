Apayao COVID-19 watch: Frontliner negative for virus in 2nd test

BAGUIO CITY — A pregnant healthcare worker who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be discharged from hospital after her second test yielded a negative result, according to an alert from the Philippine Information Agency.

The 28-year-old frontliner from the municipality of Conner has been confined since June 1 at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center.

Meantime, Apayao’s capital town of Kabugao has been placed under a partial lockdown by Mayor Bensmar Ligwang through Executive Order No. 12 to control the movement of people to and from Conner.

Ligwang has also launched a contact tracing process.

