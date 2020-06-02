Apayao town on lockdown due to 1st COVID-19 patient

BAGUIO CITY –– Conner town of Apayao province has been locked down until June 15 after it recorded its first case of the coronavirus disease.

Conner Mayor Martina Dangoy said the patient is a 28-year old health worker, who has not left the province since Apayao was placed under quarantine, and has been confined at a hospital in Cagayan province.

Dangoy issued Executive Order No. 24 after the patient’s confirmatory tests were released by the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center on June 1, according to the Philippine Information Agency.

