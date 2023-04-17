Apical’s Entry to Sustainable Aviation Fuels Takes Flight with Cepsa to Build the Largest 2G Biofuels Plant in Southern Europeimage-1.jpeg

Apical is a leading vegetable oil processor with an expanding global footprint. Our vertically integrated mid-stream refining and value-added downstream processing makes us an integral supplier that supports the food, feed, oleochemicals and renewable fuel needs across industries. With integrated assets in strategic locations spanning Indonesia, China and Spain, Apical operates numerous refineries, oleochemical plants, renewable fuel plants and kernel crushing plants. Through joint ventures and strategic partnerships, Apical also has processing and distribution operations in Brazil, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Middle East, Africa, USA and Vietnam.

Apical’s growth is built on the foundations of sustainability and transparency, and motivated by our strong belief that we can make a more meaningful impact even as we continue to grow our business and deliver innovative solutions to our customers.

***





Cepsa is a leading international company committed to sustainable mobility and energy with a solid technical experience after more than 90 years of activity. The company also has a world-leading chemicals business with increasingly sustainable operations.

In 2022, Cepsa presented its new strategic plan for 2030, Positive Motion, which projects its ambition to be a leader in sustainable mobility, biofuels, and green hydrogen in Spain and Portugal, and to become a benchmark in the energy transition. The company places customers at the heart of its business and will work with them to help them advance their decarbonization objectives.

ESG criteria inspire all of Cepsa’s actions as it advances toward its net positive objective. Over the course of this decade, it will reduce its Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 55% and its carbon intensity index by 15-20%, with the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

***

Bio-Oils was founded in 2005 to develop biofuels projects, with the strategic objective to become a leading industry player in the Spanish and European biodiesel market. A member of the Singapore-based Apical group of companies, Bio-Oils´ wholly owned “La Rábida” Biodiesel Plant, located in Palos de la Frontera (Huelva), began operations in 2008 and today is one the most efficient plants in Spain, benefitting from a strategic location, with pipeline connections to vessel and tanker loading docks.

Through an ambitious R&D program, Bio-Oils has obtained wide experience in the production of high-quality biofuels from a broad variety of oils. The plant currently uses all available first-use oils, and has been adapted to process other residual raw materials. Committed to operating at the highest levels of sustainability, Bio-Oils is a member of APPA (Association of Renewable Energy Producers), FOSFA (Federation of Oils, Seeds and Fats Associations), EBB (European Biodiesel Board), EABA (European Algae Biomass Association), and AIQBE (Association of Chemical Industries, Basic and Energy of Huelva).

***

RGE, headquartered in Singapore, is a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. We produce sustainable natural fibres, edible oils, green packaging and clean natural gas used to create products that feed, clothe and energise the world. We help improve billions of peoples’ lives through sustainable products they use every day. With more than US$30 billion in assets and 60,000 employees, we are creating a more recyclable, biodegradable and lower carbon future.

Committed to sustainable development, conservation and community development, we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for the climate, good for the customer, and good for the company. With current operations spanning across Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, we continue to expand and engage new markets.

