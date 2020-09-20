“Apl.de.Ap surprises KC Concepcion with a video message from Shakira”

Check out Shakira’s message for KC Concepcion.

KC Concepcion received a video message from pop star Shakira.

In the video, Shakira can be seen congratulating KC for her new cooking show and thanking her for supporting her music.

KC posted the video message on her Instagram page and said, “Thank you for supporting my newfound quarantine passion, my fitspiration, immortal powerhouse woman, @shakira!”

KC added that she is a big fan of the singer’s Super Bowl performance.

“Omg her Super Bowl performance was 🥰 and can’t wait for her new single ‘Girl Like Me’ to drop alongside my @bep bros,” the actress-host said.

KC then thanked Apl.de.Ap for surprising her with the video.

“S/O to my good friend @apldeap for this surprise,” she stated.

For the past months, KC has been romantically linked to Apl.

Earlier this year, KC’s mom, Sharon Cuneta, was asked if the rumors about KC and Apl were true. The Megastar admitted that she could neither confirm nor deny the said rumor.

“I just wish I heard it from (her) if it’s true. I didn’t even know she wasn’t coming December 31. We didn’t know. And I didn’t know we weren’t going to see her the next day. I’m worried lang on what she might be going through. It’s not like her eh so siguro kasi she’s older. As we grow older, maybe you feel less need to consult with your parents,” Sharon relayed during the A Mega Celebration presscon held last January 9 at the ABS-CBN compound.

Nonetheless, Sharon remarked that she has a lot of respect for the singer.

“I have a lot of respect for apl.de.ap. See I don’t know what’s happening to my daughter (laughs) in her life. That’s a surprise to me so I don’t know what to say. But I have a lot of respect for Apl. He’s a good person,” she stated.