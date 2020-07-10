Trending Now

App helps returning Kapampangan test for‍ COVID-19

TopNews
admin

App helps returning Kapampangan test for‍ COVID-19

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—The provincial government of Pampanga has started using a web-based application, or app, to facilitate the return to the province of Kapampangan who are working overseas.

Gov. Dennis Pineda said the returning Kapampangan would be fetched by a bus from Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Pampanga where they would be swabbed, tested for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and quarantined before they go home to their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project is under the province’s “Balik ‘Pinas, Balik Pampanga” program.

The app, developed by Information Technology Business Solutions Corp., can be downloaded via www.balikpampanga.ph.

FEATURED STORIES

Users are required to register 10 days before heading back to the country. —TONETTE OREJAS

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top