App helps returning Kapampangan test for‍ COVID-19

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—The provincial government of Pampanga has started using a web-based application, or app, to facilitate the return to the province of Kapampangan who are working overseas.

Gov. Dennis Pineda said the returning Kapampangan would be fetched by a bus from Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Pampanga where they would be swabbed, tested for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and quarantined before they go home to their families.

The project is under the province’s “Balik ‘Pinas, Balik Pampanga” program.

The app, developed by Information Technology Business Solutions Corp., can be downloaded via www.balikpampanga.ph.

Users are required to register 10 days before heading back to the country. —TONETTE OREJAS

