Appear Inc to Launch Disruptive Battery Technology, Offering New Levels of Power for Demanding, High Performance Bike Manufacturers

New fast-charge and high-discharge batteries deliver more power than current industry standards

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appear Inc., the leader in advanced battery science technology, today announced good news for high performance bike manufacturers. Appear Inc is ready to launch its revolutionary, high-performance batteries to leading bike manufacturers that have been waiting for better, long-lasting power and stratospheric capabilities that will disrupt the bike battery market. These fast-charge and high-discharge batteries have gone through the most extensive R&D and production in order to be ready for “next level performance,” demanded by electric bike manufacturers and their customers who are looking for more powerful, safer and longer-lasting bike batteries.

Racing bike, mountain and hill-climbing bike enthusiasts can now “turn up the volume” for bigger thrills and better performance. “Athletes and recreational bike enthusiasts can enjoy unparalleled power,” explained Prashant Rurs, the CEO of Appear Inc. “Appear Inc. has increased our commercial production as we ramp up manufacturing with more than five million cells projected to be rolling out every month.”

The CEO continued, “Many electric bike companies have partnered with Appear, because they see our vision and capabilities. We produce safe and powerful high-discharge, fast-charge bike batteries and are the battery manufacturer of choice.”

Appear’s 3C battery charges five times faster than traditional batteries available on the market. Appear’s high discharge 16C batteries are noted to be sixteen times higher than the industry standard. These batteries are able to, “provide more power within a short period of time and can support many more high-power application requirements,” such as those needed for high performance electric-powered vehicles, jump starting various machines and supplying superior power for home and commercial mechanical power tools.

