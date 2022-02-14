Appier closes out FY21 with revenue increase of 41% at 12.7 billion JPY 209036-Appier_logo.jpg (1).jpeg

Highlights and achievements of fiscal

year 2021:

Achieved 12.7 billion JPY

in annual revenue with a 41% year-over-year (YoY) growth rate in 2021,

surpassing previous guidance of 12.3 million JPY – marks the consistent growth

acceleration for the second consecutive year

in annual revenue with a 41% year-over-year (YoY) growth rate in 2021, surpassing previous guidance of 12.3 million JPY – marks the consistent growth acceleration for the second consecutive year Annual gross profit up 51%

YoY. With an expanded gross margin, Appier’s gross profit growth acceleration

outpaces revenue

YoY. With an expanded gross margin, Appier’s gross profit growth acceleration outpaces revenue Annual EBITDA profit

reached 42 million JPY and marked the first year of full year positive EBITDA

margin in Appier’s history. Annual EBITDA margin increased 13 percentage points

YoY

reached 42 million JPY and marked the first year of full year positive EBITDA margin in Appier’s history. Annual EBITDA margin increased 13 percentage points YoY Strong momentum in new

market expansion via the U.S. with more than 50% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

growth in the last 3 quarters

Highlights of fiscal year 2022

guidance:

Appier forecasts a 38%

increase in YoY revenue growth to 17.5 billion JPY and gross profit is expected

to surpass revenue at 45% YoY

increase in YoY revenue growth to 17.5 billion JPY and gross profit is expected to surpass revenue at 45% YoY A full-year positive

EBITDA profit to 575 million JPY with 1259% YoY growth rate

EBITDA profit to 575 million JPY with 1259% YoY growth rate Growth across regions and

product lines are drivers of strong financial performance.

Highlight and Achievements of

Q4 FY21:

Revenue increased by 40%

YoY and hit a historical high to 3.9 billion JPY.

YoY and hit a historical high to 3.9 billion JPY. EBITDA margin achieved 3%

with historical high EBITDA profit of 129 million JPY.

with historical high EBITDA profit of 129 million JPY. Achieved 32% YoY growth in

customer numbers and a historical low churn rate of 0.73%

Closing out the year with a bang



TAIPEI,

TAIWAN – Media OutReach –

14 February 2022 – Appier Group

Inc (TSE: 4180), henceforth referred to as Appier, today announced its fiscal

and fourth quarter earnings results for the year ended 31 December 2021. Appier

closed out the fiscal year of 2021 with an annual revenue increase of 41% YoY

at 12.7 billion JPY – a consecutive second year of growth rate acceleration. An

increase in the adoption of Appier’s solutions and growth in all regions are

main drivers of this consistent growth. Annual gross profit has grown 51% YoY

and annual EBITDA turned positive for the first time in Appier’s history.

Appier

is growing alongside its customers. A strong uplift of the Net Revenue

Retention (NRR) at 123.8% for the year places Appier in a strong position

entering 2022. The rate of net new customers reached 32% YoY in 2021 and Appier

is now serving close to 1,100[1]

customers across the Asia Pacific and U.S.. Customers in the e-commerce (48%)

sector continued to show strong demand as they aim to strengthen their ability

to connect with consumers in a digital-led environment.

Appier’s

2022 guidance comes with a forecasted annual revenue growth rate of 38% YoY and

revenue at 17.5 billion JPY. The overall outlook for 2022 is optimistic with

annual gross profit expected to surpass revenue at 45% YoY, as well as an

expectation of a full-year positive EBITDA profit of 575 million JPY with 1259%

YoY growth rate. Appier’s increasing growth across the regions and product lines

are key drivers of this guidance for 2022.

Highlight and Achievements of

Q4 FY21

Appier’s

revenue grew at a rate of 40% YoY and recorded a historical high 3.9 billion

JPY. EBITDA margin rose 3% to 129 million JPY, a historical high EBITDA profit.

NRR maintained at a strong 123.8%, contributed by the growth from existing

customers and the lowest customer churn rate of 0.73% in the company’s history.

“To

close out the fiscal year with such achievements is something we are all

incredibly proud of. Our tremendous growth signals that the industry is

responding well to AI technology that is first-party-data centric, and helping

our customers grow has fueled ours,” said Dr. Chih-Han Yu, Appier’s CEO and

co-founder. “Our ethos on innovation and customer-centricity has allowed us to

iterate our solutions at lightning speed to adapt to moving market conditions.

Customers are pivoting to solutions like ours that can help unify and enrich

first-party data for their marketing and business needs. Demand for such innovation

will only continue to grow,” Dr Yu continued. “As our world becomes

increasingly digital and consent-based, the demand for AI-powered technology

and analytics will only continue to rise and we see Appier as a key leader in

supporting our customers with their AI-powered digital transformation,” he

concluded.

Adoption of AI and trend of first

party data on the rise

This

quarter’s strong performance reflects the growth of the industry and the demand

for AI-powered solutions that are first-party-data centric among our customers.

Appier’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity where we continue to

adapt fast to industry trends, and iterate our solutions to offer the latest

innovation to our customers is one of the drivers for the financial performance.

Our

relationships with customers continue to evolve as does the impact of our

services on their business. Our momentum is also adapting to the ever-changing

customer and business needs, and the growth of first-party-data centric

consumer experiences.

Cross-product synergistic solutions

that add value to customers drive growth

Now

that BotBonnie, Appier’s omnichannel marketing platform acquired in May 2021 is

integrating with AIQUA, their AI Personalisation Cloud, where customers will

enjoy the benefit of unifying the first-party data across web apps and instant

messaging to provide end-to-end personalised marketing and customer service

while delivering interconnected personalised experiences to their customers and

driving engagement at scale.

AIXON,

Appier’s customer data science platform and AIXPERT, Appier’s automated app

advertising assistant, helps customers optimise their advertising campaigns

with a 24-hour AI-powered operation.

These

cross-product synergies are a result of Appier’s ethos towards innovation. By

continuously iterating and creating synergies across their solutions, they are

able to add even more value to customers; help them make informed business

decisions, overcome business challenges and ultimately achieve business growth.