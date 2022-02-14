Appier closes out FY21 with revenue increase of 41% at 12.7 billion JPY 209036-Appier_logo.jpg (1).jpeg

Highlights and achievements of fiscal
year 2021:
- Achieved 12.7 billion JPY
in annual revenue with a 41% year-over-year (YoY) growth rate in 2021,
surpassing previous guidance of 12.3 million JPY – marks the consistent growth
acceleration for the second consecutive year
- Annual gross profit up 51%
YoY. With an expanded gross margin, Appier’s gross profit growth acceleration
outpaces revenue
- Annual EBITDA profit
reached 42 million JPY and marked the first year of full year positive EBITDA
margin in Appier’s history. Annual EBITDA margin increased 13 percentage points
YoY
- Strong momentum in new
market expansion via the U.S. with more than 50% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
growth in the last 3 quarters
Highlights of fiscal year 2022
guidance:
- Appier forecasts a 38%
increase in YoY revenue growth to 17.5 billion JPY and gross profit is expected
to surpass revenue at 45% YoY
- A full-year positive
EBITDA profit to 575 million JPY with 1259% YoY growth rate
- Growth across regions and
product lines are drivers of strong financial performance.
Highlight and Achievements of
Q4 FY21:
- Revenue increased by 40%
YoY and hit a historical high to 3.9 billion JPY.
- EBITDA margin achieved 3%
with historical high EBITDA profit of 129 million JPY.
- Achieved 32% YoY growth in
customer numbers and a historical low churn rate of 0.73%
Closing out the year with a bang
TAIPEI,
TAIWAN – Media OutReach –
14 February 2022 – Appier Group
Inc (TSE: 4180), henceforth referred to as Appier, today announced its fiscal
and fourth quarter earnings results for the year ended 31 December 2021. Appier
closed out the fiscal year of 2021 with an annual revenue increase of 41% YoY
at 12.7 billion JPY – a consecutive second year of growth rate acceleration. An
increase in the adoption of Appier’s solutions and growth in all regions are
main drivers of this consistent growth. Annual gross profit has grown 51% YoY
and annual EBITDA turned positive for the first time in Appier’s history.
Appier
is growing alongside its customers. A strong uplift of the Net Revenue
Retention (NRR) at 123.8% for the year places Appier in a strong position
entering 2022. The rate of net new customers reached 32% YoY in 2021 and Appier
is now serving close to 1,100[1]
customers across the Asia Pacific and U.S.. Customers in the e-commerce (48%)
sector continued to show strong demand as they aim to strengthen their ability
to connect with consumers in a digital-led environment.
Appier’s
2022 guidance comes with a forecasted annual revenue growth rate of 38% YoY and
revenue at 17.5 billion JPY. The overall outlook for 2022 is optimistic with
annual gross profit expected to surpass revenue at 45% YoY, as well as an
expectation of a full-year positive EBITDA profit of 575 million JPY with 1259%
YoY growth rate. Appier’s increasing growth across the regions and product lines
are key drivers of this guidance for 2022.
Highlight and Achievements of
Q4 FY21
Appier’s
revenue grew at a rate of 40% YoY and recorded a historical high 3.9 billion
JPY. EBITDA margin rose 3% to 129 million JPY, a historical high EBITDA profit.
NRR maintained at a strong 123.8%, contributed by the growth from existing
customers and the lowest customer churn rate of 0.73% in the company’s history.
“To
close out the fiscal year with such achievements is something we are all
incredibly proud of. Our tremendous growth signals that the industry is
responding well to AI technology that is first-party-data centric, and helping
our customers grow has fueled ours,” said Dr. Chih-Han Yu, Appier’s CEO and
co-founder. “Our ethos on innovation and customer-centricity has allowed us to
iterate our solutions at lightning speed to adapt to moving market conditions.
Customers are pivoting to solutions like ours that can help unify and enrich
first-party data for their marketing and business needs. Demand for such innovation
will only continue to grow,” Dr Yu continued. “As our world becomes
increasingly digital and consent-based, the demand for AI-powered technology
and analytics will only continue to rise and we see Appier as a key leader in
supporting our customers with their AI-powered digital transformation,” he
concluded.
Adoption of AI and trend of first
party data on the rise
This
quarter’s strong performance reflects the growth of the industry and the demand
for AI-powered solutions that are first-party-data centric among our customers.
Appier’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity where we continue to
adapt fast to industry trends, and iterate our solutions to offer the latest
innovation to our customers is one of the drivers for the financial performance.
Our
relationships with customers continue to evolve as does the impact of our
services on their business. Our momentum is also adapting to the ever-changing
customer and business needs, and the growth of first-party-data centric
consumer experiences.
Cross-product synergistic solutions
that add value to customers drive growth
Now
that BotBonnie, Appier’s omnichannel marketing platform acquired in May 2021 is
integrating with AIQUA, their AI Personalisation Cloud, where customers will
enjoy the benefit of unifying the first-party data across web apps and instant
messaging to provide end-to-end personalised marketing and customer service
while delivering interconnected personalised experiences to their customers and
driving engagement at scale.
AIXON,
Appier’s customer data science platform and AIXPERT, Appier’s automated app
advertising assistant, helps customers optimise their advertising campaigns
with a 24-hour AI-powered operation.
These
cross-product synergies are a result of Appier’s ethos towards innovation. By
continuously iterating and creating synergies across their solutions, they are
able to add even more value to customers; help them make informed business
decisions, overcome business challenges and ultimately achieve business growth.
[1] Net new customers increased by 261 to
1,088 in 2021 at 32% YoY which maintains a high organic incremental increase of
customers.