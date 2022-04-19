Apple Music’s 100 Most-Streamed Aussie Songs: Update

It’s been two years since Apple Music launched its 100 Most-Streamed Aussie Songs playlist. The ranked playlist features the Australian songs with the highest number of streams on Apple Music. Two years in, it’s worth checking who’s entered the playlist and whose currently holding down top spot.

The top ten is made up of ‘Adore’ by Amy Shark (#10), ‘Never Be Like You’ by Flume feat. Kai (#9), ‘Never Seen the Rain’ by Tones and I (#8), Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’ (#7), Amy Shark’s ‘I Said Hi’ (#6), ‘Waves’ by Dean Lewis (#5), Vance Joy’s ‘Riptide’ (#4), ‘Be Alright’ by Dean Lewis (#3), 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Youngblood’ (#2) and Tones and I’s Dance Monkey (#1).

Hilltop Hoods have three songs ranked between 11-20: ‘The Nosebleed Section’ at #14, ‘Exit Signs’ at #15 and ‘1955’ at #18. Peking Duk land songs at #16 (‘Fire’) and #23 (‘Elliphant’). The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ sits at #17. Released in July 2021, ‘Stay’ is the most recent track to make it to the top 20. Meanwhile, AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ is the 30th most-streamed Australian song on Apple Music, and the oldest track in the top 30.

Both Vance Joy and Sia have six songs in the top 100, and so do Hilltop Hoods. Artists such as Gotye, Men At Work, The Temper Trap and Tame Impala all feature at least once. However, globally successful artists such as Kylie Minogue, INXS, Savage Garden, Silverchair and Iggy Azalea are absent.

