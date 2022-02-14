Apple Storage Curates a New VIP Storage ExperienceApple Storage Logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 February 2022 – Many people in Hong Kong are facing the problem of limited

space as property prices in Hong Kong are sky-high due to the scarcity of land

and the sizes are getting smaller. To solve the problem of lack of space, many

people choose to rent mini storage to store their belongings, miscellaneous

items and even company documents, so as to create more living space for their

homes and offices. Recently,

Apple Storage Premium, a new brand under Apple Storage, the leader in mini

storage, has been launched to create a unique “Mini Storage x Co-working Space

x Clubhouse Service” concept in Hong Kong, which can not only meet the needs of

general household storage, but also help online shop owners and start-ups to

start their own business, store and ship their goods, and save a lot of money.

New Concept – Co-working Space

The Apple Storage Group has always been committed to giving back to the

community by actively participating in charity activities. At the same time, we

understand that many people in Hong Kong wish to start their businesses or

become online shop owners, but the high rent of commercial buildings in Hong

Kong has disrupted their plans. This is why the Group has taken the initiative

to launch the “Mini Storage x Co-working Space” service, which provides users

with a fully-equipped workspace, including multi-functional printing and

photocopying services, clerical and computer equipment, recreational areas,

self-service beverage areas, free charging service, and a 24-hour smart

security system, providing users with a comfortable and safe working

environment without the hassle of high rents in commercial buildings, in the

hope that this can help our customers succeed in their endeavors.

One-stop Smart Warehouse

Management

To help users and companies manage their storage items faster

and easier, Apple Storage Group has revolutionized the traditional mini storage

framework with its new brand Apple Storage Premium, the first self storage

smart management system that allows users to keep an inventory of their storage

items at their fingertips, so they can easily manage or adjust their storage

items in real-time and improve efficiency.

A Clubhouse-like Service

Experience

In order to help customers make the best use of their storage space, Apple

Storage has created a revolutionary on-site storage consultancy service. All of

the consultants are certified by the Japan Shuno Licensing Association and have

professional storage skills, so they can share their experience with customers

and provide assistance on the spot.

Apple Storage also have a 24-hour customer service

hotline to follow up on all kinds of inquiries, acting as a personal assistant

to the customers,

so that their services can be more personalized and diversified to meet the

daily storage needs of our customers, and to provide them with a privileged and

heartfelt service experience.

For more

information about Apple Storage Premium, please visit www.applestorage.com.hk