Apple Storage Curates a New VIP Storage ExperienceApple Storage Logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 February 2022 – Many people in Hong Kong are facing the problem of limited
space as property prices in Hong Kong are sky-high due to the scarcity of land
and the sizes are getting smaller. To solve the problem of lack of space, many
people choose to rent mini storage to store their belongings, miscellaneous
items and even company documents, so as to create more living space for their
homes and offices. Recently,
Apple Storage Premium, a new brand under Apple Storage, the leader in mini
storage, has been launched to create a unique “Mini Storage x Co-working Space
x Clubhouse Service” concept in Hong Kong, which can not only meet the needs of
general household storage, but also help online shop owners and start-ups to
start their own business, store and ship their goods, and save a lot of money.
New Concept – Co-working Space
The Apple Storage Group has always been committed to giving back to the
community by actively participating in charity activities. At the same time, we
understand that many people in Hong Kong wish to start their businesses or
become online shop owners, but the high rent of commercial buildings in Hong
Kong has disrupted their plans. This is why the Group has taken the initiative
to launch the “Mini Storage x Co-working Space” service, which provides users
with a fully-equipped workspace, including multi-functional printing and
photocopying services, clerical and computer equipment, recreational areas,
self-service beverage areas, free charging service, and a 24-hour smart
security system, providing users with a comfortable and safe working
environment without the hassle of high rents in commercial buildings, in the
hope that this can help our customers succeed in their endeavors.
One-stop Smart Warehouse
Management
To help users and companies manage their storage items faster
and easier, Apple Storage Group has revolutionized the traditional mini storage
framework with its new brand Apple Storage Premium, the first self storage
smart management system that allows users to keep an inventory of their storage
items at their fingertips, so they can easily manage or adjust their storage
items in real-time and improve efficiency.
A Clubhouse-like Service
Experience
In order to help customers make the best use of their storage space, Apple
Storage has created a revolutionary on-site storage consultancy service. All of
the consultants are certified by the Japan Shuno Licensing Association and have
professional storage skills, so they can share their experience with customers
and provide assistance on the spot.
Apple Storage also have a 24-hour customer service
hotline to follow up on all kinds of inquiries, acting as a personal assistant
to the customers,
so that their services can be more personalized and diversified to meet the
daily storage needs of our customers, and to provide them with a privileged and
heartfelt service experience.
For more
information about Apple Storage Premium, please visit www.applestorage.com.hk