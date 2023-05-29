HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the limited medical sources circumstance, the technology evaluation will help policymakers choose and establish the most appropriate health technology coordinating with conditions and actual occurrences, thereby ensuring the best medical intervention for patients.

From the perception and vision, from May 26th to May 27th, Hong Bang International University (HIU) collaborated with the Vietnam Medical Association and the Health Technology Assessment and Application Research Institute (HTARI) operating the conference APPLICATION OF HOSPITAL-BASED HEALTH TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT: EXPERIENCE FROM THE WORLD AND SITUATION IN VIETNAM. With participation of more than 200 experts and senior medical staff in the country and the Russian Federation, Thailand, and Singapore will attend the discussion on this subject.

In the workshop, Prof. Dr. Yagudina Roza Ismailovna, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, MA Vishwanath Dabak from Health Intervention and Technology Assessment Program (HIPTAP, Thailand), and MA Pwee Keng Ho from Changi General Hospital (CGH) shared the scope about APPLICATION OF HOSPITAL-BASED HEALTH TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT in Russia, Thailand, and Singapore. Thereby, many foreign countries’ general health technology assessments and budgetary impact analyses have taken place and are considered essential instruments for primary setting and health policymaking, especially in developing benefits packages of Health insurance on medicines.



Representative of the Organizing Committee and foreign speakers at the international scientific conference at HIU

Assessing the current necessity for medical technology assessment at the hospital level in Vietnam, Associate Professor Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy – Dean of Faculty of Pharmocology, shared, “There are many factors to develop the health sector and take care of the community in terms of quality and quantity, in which the assessment of medical technology is a crucial element to improve the quality of healthcare services. Assessment of medical technology will contribute to solving both issues of declining budgets and increasing medical costs coordinately, still ensuring adequate medical care and interventions for patients. Therefore, it is not only a problem that hospitals and the health sectors are concerned, but a ‘sizzling‘ issue of society.”

This conference is the first summit in the field of Vietnamese medical technology assessment at the hospital level, and there is also an international conference. In the meantime, experts, policymakers, and domestic and foreign medical staff had an opportunity to exchange, learn, and provide solutions suitable to the Vietnamese’s socio-economic conditions to catch up with the modern trend of the world.

Within the conference’s framework, there was also a symposium on “Supply of medicines and medical supplies in Vietnam – Current situation and solutions,” chaired by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Truong Van Tuan – Chairman of the Hospital Pharmacist Association of HCM City, MA. Do Van Dung – Head of Pharmacy Professional Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy – Dean of HIU Faculty of Pharmacy with the participation of Professor Doctors, and Doctors who are lecturers in Pharmacy Faculty of Hong Bang International University, Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, University of Medicine & Pharmacy HCMC (UMP), University of Medicine Center, and Cho Ray Hospital.

Via the seminar, there will be a discussion and sharing, promoting the best use of drugs and medical supplies for patients. Patients will enjoy the highest quality medical treatment without spending extensively. The hospital can now provide the best service for patients in treatment while ensuring that the budget is not overreached.

In health authorities and policymakers, there are many mechanisms to inform decisions in optimizing health care resources for the community.

Besides, in the field of education and training, this international scientific conference is even more significantly organized by HIU – International University with the spearhead of the Health Sciences. Students and trainees of the University will have access to the latest and most modern knowledge from the world medical profession and will be able to meet leading experts in both domestic and international Healthcare fields. Therefore, students are raised in orientation and career awareness in the future, broadening their vision of healthcare not only in the pathology but also in the medical management aspect.

