Applications for gun ban exemptions start

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has opened applications for exemption to the firearms ban to be imposed from Aug. 28 to Nov. 29 in connection with the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Oct. 30.
The Comelec said it started accepting applications for exemption beginning June 5.
The Comelec committee on the ban on firearms and security concerns, headed by Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, is in charge of issuing certificates of exemption.
Unless authorized by the committee, carrying guns and other deadly weapons during the gun ban period are considered election offenses punishable with imprisonment of between one year to six years without probation, permanent disqualification from public office and loss of the right to vote. —DONA Z. PAZZIBUGAN
FEATURED STORIES
READ: Comelec issues gun ban rules for 2023 Barangay, SK elections
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.