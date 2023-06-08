Applications for gun ban exemptions start

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has opened applications for exemption to the firearms ban to be imposed from Aug. 28 to Nov. 29 in connection with the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Oct. 30.

The Comelec said it started accepting applications for exemption beginning June 5.

The Comelec committee on the ban on firearms and security concerns, headed by Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, is in charge of issuing certificates of exemption.

Unless authorized by the committee, carrying guns and other deadly weapons during the gun ban period are considered election offenses punishable with imprisonment of between one year to six years without probation, permanent disqualification from public office and loss of the right to vote. —DONA Z. PAZZIBUGAN

READ: Comelec issues gun ban rules for 2023 Barangay, SK elections

