Applications for ‘RapidPass system’ only for quarantine-exempted individuals

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) on Friday announced that applications for the RapidPass System (RPS) shall only be applied for those quarantine exempted individuals.

“In relation to the application of the RapidPass System (RPS), the DICT hereby advises the public that as of 24 April 2020, RapidPass applications shall only be for Authorized Persons Outside Residence (Apor),” the DICT said in an advisory.

“And there will no longer be any need to apply for vehicle passes,” the department added.

The RapidPass System was implemented to speed up vehicle inspections, and to limit the interaction between those exempted in quarantine guidelines and personnel manning the checkpoints.

Under earlier guidelines, those considered as Apor are health workers, members of state security forces, emergency responders, media, delivery personnel and employees of establishments providing essential services such as public markets, grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, utilities and banks.

The DICT stated that those with RapidPass can proceed to designated lanes.

“All Apor without a RapidPass, or with pending RapidPass applications, may proceed to other lanes and present other IATF accepted proof of being an Apor,” the department said.

The department also advised that all quarantine-exempted individuals should coordinate with their respective entities for RapidPass applications, which will be submitted to their designated approving agencies.

This comes as Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the enhanced quarantine-period in some areas—including Metro Manila—had been extended until May 15.

