Applications open for SC, CA posts

THE Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) re-opened nominations for the top post in the Court of Appeals (CA) and two positions in the Supreme Court.

In a notice, signed by lawyer Edgar Aricheta, JBC clerk of court clerk, it said that the position in the CA was opened as its Presiding Justice Romeo Barza retired on Aug. 2, 2019.

CA Justice Remedios Salazar-Fernando has been acting presiding justice for over a year.

The JBC ordered a re-opening of the position because there were only a few nominees.

The Supreme Court also formally opened applications for two justice positions following the retirement of Andres Reyes Jr. on May 11 and Jose Reyes Jr. on September 18.

Applicants to Jose Reyes’ post are Court of Appeals Justices Manuel Barrios, Ramon Cruz, Nina Antonio- Valenzuela, Ricardo Rosario, Japar Dimaampao, Ramon Bato, Jhosep Lopez, Eduardo Peralta, Edwin Sorongon, Pablito Perez and Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla.

Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang and Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez have reapplied.

The JBC will also conduct interviews via the Zoom app on Bato, Baltazar-Padilla, Sorongon and Antonio-Valenzuela for the post vacated by Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes Jr. at 10 a.m. on May 28.

Other pending applications remained valid and interviews would not be required.

The JBC is constitutionally mandated to screen and vet nominees to the President for vacant posts in the judiciary and the Offices of the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman. It is chaired by Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, with ex-officio members, namely Senator Richard Gordon, Leyte Rep. Vicente Veloso and Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Jose Catral-Mendoza heads the Executive Committee with Ret. Judge Toribio Ilao representing the private sector and Ret. Judge Franklin Demonteverde and Tijam, as the other regular members of the JBC.