Applications open for the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards 2023

New LowCarbonSG award category announced

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Applications for the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards 2023 are now open, and this year sees the introduction of a brand new category recognising companies making progress in reducing their carbon emissions.

Now in its eighth year and taking place on November 3, 2023 , the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards is the Singapore benchmark of excellence in corporate sustainability. Organised by UN Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS), the local chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, it recognises businesses whose operations or solutions have demonstrated excellence in embodying the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact , in the areas of environment, human rights, labour and anti-corruption, as well as companies who have attained the triple bottom line.

The new invite-only LowCarbonSG awards category is helmed by the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (CPLC) Singapore, jointly launched by GCNS and World Bank’s CPLC in 2018. This awards category recognises businesses that have made outstanding improvements in their carbon emissions (at least 5% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions) over a 24-month period through a commendable level of effort and / or investment.

The launch of the new award coincides with the fifth anniversary of CPLC Singapore, which is spearheading the nationwide capability-building LowCarbonSG Programme. The programme is supported by the National Environment Agency and Enterprise Singapore, and helps local companies mitigate their climate impact while reducing operational costs and risks via its industry-leading Carbon and Emissions Recording Tool (CERT).

“We are delighted to open applications for this year’s Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards, with the addition of our new LowCarbonSG awards category, providing a prestigious new green credential for companies making real impact when it comes to reducing their carbon footprint, said Esther Chang, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Singapore.

“At a time when the need for climate action grows in urgency globally, and Singapore continues to toughen its climate targets to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the LowCarbonSG award cuts through the noise, providing an independently validated confirmation of a company’s progress in reducing their carbon emissions and playing their part in securing a greener and more sustainable future for all.”

Based on data collected via its CERT tool, shortlisted candidates from the LowCarbonSG Programme, who qualify for the LowCarbonSG award, will be invited to apply. After an on-site validation process, three winners will be selected by CPLC Singapore and the LowCarbonSG Award knowledge partner, The Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education, to receive the prestigious accolade, which will be awarded by the GCNS Guest of Honour during the Apex Awards Gala.

Other Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards categories include Sustainable Business – companies that demonstrate excellence in implementing sustainable business practices within the core operations, and Sustainable Solutions – companies that excel in developing products or services that address the sustainability needs of other businesses.

Apex Awards entries for the Sustainable Business and Sustainable Solutions categories are shortlisted by the awards’ knowledge partners ENGIE Impact and Frost & Sullivan respectively. Following this, site visits will be carried out with the shortlisted companies, who will present their case to a panel of industry experts to decide the final winners via a unanimous vote.

Companies who excel in each sustainability category of the awards stand a chance of winning the coveted Apex Award. Last year, Sodexo Singapore was awarded this top honour, thanks to the company’s holistic approach to sustainability, spanning food waste management, its inclusive workplace and impactful youth programmes.

Other 2022 Apex Award winners included urban space solutions provider Keppel Land Limited ; pulp and paper manufacturer APRIL Group , and Singapore telco StarHub in the Sustainable Business category, and in the Sustainable Solutions category, Environmental Solutions Asia for its innovative circular economy approach to waste management; Hydroball Technics (SEA) for its energy conservation solution; and N&E Innovations for its eco-friendly disinfectant ‘C2plus’.

Applications for this year’s Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards will close on June 9, 2023. To find out more information and apply, please visit https://apexawards.unglobalcompact.sg/

Notes to Editors

About UN Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS)

UN Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS) is the local chapter of the United Nations Global Compact. As the leading voice on corporate sustainability, GCNS drives multi-stakeholder action to forge a more sustainable future, founded on the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals. Through various platforms and partnerships, GCNS advances the stewardship of sustainable business practices and Singapore’s national agenda of becoming a regional sustainable business hub.

Apex Awards knowledge partners & partner quote

Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education; Knowledge Partner for LowCarbonSG awards category

The Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education (Newcastle Australia IHE) is a wholly owned entity of The University of Newcastle, Australia. As the Asia Pacific hub of the University, Newcastle Australia IHE delivers highest quality programs and undertakes collaborative research in partnerships with education institutions in Singapore and across the regions. Over the years, it has graduated more than 6,000 graduates from 39 countries, and its alumni are making meaningful and lasting contributions to businesses and the wider community in Singapore and worldwide.

Strategically located in the heart of Singapore, Newcastle Australia IHE aims to be the nexus of nations, opening its degrees to students from all walks of life. With a team of leading academics, teaching and learning staff based locally, it brings the University’s excellent support schemes directly to students.

Spokesperson Quote

Professor Tony Travaglione Pro Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer, Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education (Newcastle Australia IHE).

“We are experiencing unprecedented CO2 emissions resulting in a climate crisis. To mitigate this, all businesses would need to accelerate to a low carbon economy. The University of Newcastle is ranked Top 5 in the world for partnering for a sustainable future in the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. We are privileged to be the GCNS Knowledge Partner for LowCarbonSG, Apex Awards 2023.”

Frost & Sullivan; Knowledge Partner for Sustainable Solutions awards category

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best in class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company’s Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO’s Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages over 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses and the investment community from more than 40 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com .

Spokesperson Quote

Ravi Krishnaswamy, Senior Vice President – Asia Pacific, Energy, Sustainability & Industrial Practice Frost & Sullivan, Singapore

“As Singapore advances its 2030 Sustainable development agenda through its Whole-of-Nation movement, it is incumbent upon businesses here not just to contribute to this unique initiative by adopting green practices, but also to capitalise on global growth opportunities through development of innovative sustainable solutions. Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Award offers a one its kind platform for such companies, to share best practices and learn from each other, while being evaluated for a prestigious industry recognition.”

ENGIE Impact; Knowledge Partner for Sustainable Business awards category

ENGIE Impact delivers sustainability solutions and services to corporations, cities and governments across the globe. ENGIE Impact brings together a wide range of strategic and technical capabilities, to provide a comprehensive offer to support clients in tackling their complex sustainability challenges from strategy to execution. With 21 offices worldwide and headquarters in New York City, ENGIE Impact today has a portfolio of 1,000 clients, including 25% of the Fortune 500 Companies, across more than 1,000,000 sites.

Spokesperson Quote

Malavika Jain Bambawale, Managing Director, APAC ENGIE Impact

“It is encouraging to see more businesses are seeing investments in sustainability programs not only as actions of a good corporate citizen but also see these investments making business sense. The Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards is an excellent initiative that not only recognises businesses that excel in sustainable practices within their core operations but also allows businesses to learn from collective experiences. This knowledge exchange is a critical part of the journey as we see organisations starting to face more complex challenges to implementing their sustainability programs. ENGIE Impact is proud to be the knowledge partner of the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards.”