Applitools Partners with Sogeti on ‘2021 State of Artificial Intelligence Applied to Quality Engineering Report’

Report provides insights from multiple vendors across the quality engineering industry on how AI is being concretely applied by top companies around the world

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Applitools, provider of next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced its collaboration with Sogeti, part of the Capgemini Group, for the ‘2021 State of Artificial Intelligence applied to Quality Engineering Report.’ Sogeti brought industry experts together to formulate real-world advice for business leaders on how to apply AI to quality engineering across several key focus areas including design, automation, performance, data management, security and operations.

The first of 10 sections released today shares insights and emerging trends on how to get started applying AI to quality engineering practices. Sogeti will introduce each follow-on section of the full report every two weeks from September to the end of January 2022. Start reading more about the report here .

“Businesses no longer can afford to sacrifice quality for speed and expect to succeed. As a result, engineering teams are forced to reshape their organizational structures and the tools and technologies they use to deliver greater value to the business,” said Antoine Aymer, CTO of Quality Engineering at Sogeti. “Just about every aspect of how to enable software quality has changed in recent years. Applitools is a pioneer in applying AI to quality engineering, and we’re excited to have them partner with us on this report. With their experience in the field, Applitools is well positioned to share how top organizations are applying AI and machine learning to efficiently integrate quality into their DevOps practices and accelerate the delivery of high quality software.”

Applitools Involvement

As leaders in AI for quality engineering, Applitools introduced its Visual AI technology in 2013 to transform modern application delivery.

Applitools Visual AI is made up of a network of hundreds of algorithms implemented using different tools and approaches ranging from hand-coded rule based algorithms to deep learning techniques. Complex algorithms automatically clean up and tag data which is then used for training the machine learning and deep learning models.

Since the introduction of Visual AI, Applitools has analyzed more than one billion images and has access to a growing supply of diverse data from tens of thousands of different products. Each of the one billion images analyzed includes AI-enhancing data from over 130 different browser and version combinations, viewport information, and direct user feedback on defects, dynamic content, and more. This uniquely enables Applitools to maintain 99.9999% accuracy to hundreds of customers worldwide, including 9 of the top 10 software companies, 7 of the top 10 banks in North America, and 2 of the top 3 retailers in North America.

Visit https://applitools.com/applitools-ai-and-deep-learning/ to learn more about how Applitools Visual AI is used by many Global 500 companies today.

“Applitools is thrilled to partner with Sogeti for its ‘State of Artificial Intelligence applied to Quality Engineering Report,'” said Mark Lambert, VP of Product Marketing at Applitools. “Consumer expectations for how a web or mobile app functions, how it appears on any screen, and how accessible it is increasingly puts pressure on engineering teams to deliver. This report comes at a time where the sharp rise in AI technology usage and growing challenges surrounding time-to-market capabilities for digital products and services is top of mind for all business leaders – regardless of industry.”

About Applitools

Applitools delivers a next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed and at reduced cost.

Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases – functional testing, visual testing, web and mobile UI/UX testing, cross browser testing, responsive web design testing, cross device testing, PDF testing, accessibility testing and compliance testing – to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD with a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing – including 50 of the Fortune 100 – use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, ext. 16

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com