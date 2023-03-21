Appointment of Jonathan Shelley as COO & General Counsel and key technology updates ThreeCapitalPartners_logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 March 2023 – 3 Capital Partners, the private investment office that allocates capital on behalf of ultra-high net worth families in Asia, today announces the appointment of Jonathan Shelley as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel.

Based in Hong Kong, Jonathan will report to Alex Yu, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of 3 Capital Partners. He will be responsible for executing the business strategy of the firm, overseeing operations and the legal and compliance functions, and streamlining systems and processes to accelerate growth across Asia. Drawing on his legal experience in alternative investment, he will also be instrumental in structuring 3 Capital Partners’ private equity investment programme.

Jonathan joins 3 Capital Partners from Allen & Overy where he specialised in private equity fund formation and investments, including in secondary transactions, based in Hong Kong. Prior to this, Jonathan worked at O’Melveny & Myers LLP for 13 years in Shanghai, London and Hong Kong, advising high profile alternative investment firms, sovereign wealth funds and other institutions.

Commenting on the hire, Alex Yu said: “We are excited to welcome Jonathan to 3 Capital Partners as we continue to grow our team and platform. Jonathan will play a critical role in our efforts to expand our business of investing with an endowment approach for our clients. Furthermore, his experience of working with some of the biggest names in the private equity industry will benefit our clients and partners.”

Jonathan Shelley commented: “Joining 3 Capital Partners represents an enormous opportunity for me at a time when Hong Kong strives to become a leading regional hub for family offices and the allocation of private wealth towards private equity continues to grow in the region. 3 Capital Partners is unique in its endowment investment approach, strong alignment with clients, and commitment to continuously reinvest in its business. I look forward to working with the team.”

3 Capital Partners has made significant investments in technology too, having implemented portfolio analytics tool Venn by Two Sigma, to provide best-in-class technology and client support functions. Venn by Two Sigma provides a leading technology platform which helps investors embrace a modern, quantitative approach to multi-asset portfolio risk and investment decision making. 3 Capital Partners will use the platform to further strengthen portfolio management capabilities, enhance the portfolio construction process and manage due diligence by unlocking information through advanced data analytics.

3 Capital Partners is the first private investment office in Asia to implement Venn by Two Sigma’s technology, a demonstration of the firm’s approach of investing in institutional-level infrastructure. 3 Capital Partners was also among the first private investment offices in Hong Kong to onboard Addepar, a leading software and data platform that is purpose-built for professional wealth, investment and asset management firms to deliver portfolio management, analytics and reporting for their clients.

